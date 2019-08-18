Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.78 N/A 2.88 7.59 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.30 N/A 0.50 12.25

Demonstrates Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Evolution Petroleum Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Evolution Petroleum Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 76.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Evolution Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 75.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Comparatively, Evolution Petroleum Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 36.52% stronger performance while Evolution Petroleum Corporation has -10.56% weaker performance.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 11 factors Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.