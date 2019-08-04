Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Since Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.38 N/A 2.88 7.59 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.83 N/A 2.06 14.62

Demonstrates Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75

Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 31.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $28. Meanwhile, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s average target price is $34.75, while its potential upside is 16.69%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Oasis Midstream Partners LP is looking more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares and 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares. About 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP was more bullish than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Enterprise Products Partners L.P. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.