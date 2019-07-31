Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.44 N/A 2.88 7.24 Cimarex Energy Co. 66 2.19 N/A 6.96 9.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cimarex Energy Co. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is currently more affordable than Cimarex Energy Co., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Cimarex Energy Co.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.00% 21.8% 11.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Cimarex Energy Co. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 0 4 6 2.60

Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 28.26%. Competitively the average target price of Cimarex Energy Co. is $87.8, which is potential 73.28% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cimarex Energy Co. is looking more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 98.8% of Cimarex Energy Co. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Cimarex Energy Co.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27% Cimarex Energy Co. 1.07% -2.27% -8.48% -24.7% -29.83% 10.32%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than Cimarex Energy Co.

Summary

Cimarex Energy Co. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.