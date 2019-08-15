Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Reaches $15.49 After 7.00% Down Move; Citizens & Northern Increased Its Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Holding

The stock of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 154,687 shares traded or 21.83% up from the average. Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) has risen 11.61% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical OMP News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 36c; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q Net $31.5M; 07/05/2018 – OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP OMP.N – QTRLY EARNINGS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT BASIC AND DILUTED COMMON UNITS $0.36; 21/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMP); 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $61.4M; 07/05/2018 – OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP OMP.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $61.4 MLN VS $37.6 MLNThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $523.49M company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $14.41 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:OMP worth $36.64M less.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) stake by 5.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired 13,417 shares as Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC)’s stock declined 8.92%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 253,155 shares with $6.34 million value, up from 239,738 last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now has $324.68 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 15,151 shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) has declined 5.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CZNC News: 26/03/2018 Citizens & Northern Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 29 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Citizens & Northern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZNC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold CZNC shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 3.53 million shares or 1.01% less from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,481 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 18,266 shares. 502,965 are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Morgan Stanley has 8,977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 321 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd has 4,096 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc has 133,639 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Company owns 328 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp stated it has 9,702 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 10,379 shares. Logan Mgmt invested in 65,060 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). Park Circle Com has 40,000 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC). Citigroup reported 3,181 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 sales for $87,463 activity. 460 shares were bought by Lehman Terry L, worth $12,737 on Tuesday, April 23. Shares for $5,996 were bought by LAMBERT LEO F on Tuesday, August 6. The insider Pellegrino Frank G bought $3,098. 185 Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares with value of $4,989 were bought by Kilmer Bobbi J. FISHER JAN E had bought 231 shares worth $6,230.

More notable recent Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) Pays A 1.1% In Just 3 – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Citizens & Northern Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CZNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citizens & Northern Corporation goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 26, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s May Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oasis Midstream Partners LP declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.