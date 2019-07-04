Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) EPS Estimated At $0.81; Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lowered By $1.68 Million Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 30.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 10,499 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)’s stock declined 5.11%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 24,344 shares with $3.91M value, down from 34,843 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $19.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $156.95. About 705,479 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8

Analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. OMP’s profit would be $27.37 million giving it 6.68 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 58,977 shares traded. Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) has risen 13.51% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OMP News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 36c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP OMP.N – QTRLY EARNINGS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT BASIC AND DILUTED COMMON UNITS $0.36; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $61.4M; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q Net $31.5M; 07/05/2018 – OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP OMP.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $61.4 MLN VS $37.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMP); 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. The company has market cap of $730.99 million. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and lift supply; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage, and transportation; gathering, transportation, and disposal of produced water; and freshwater distribution. It has a 11.92 P/E ratio. The firm serves as the general partner of OMP GP LLC.

Among 4 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Clorox had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Monday, April 8. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $15300 target in Thursday, May 2 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63 million for 21.21 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 2,402 shares to 76,486 valued at $21.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 2,214 shares and now owns 22,947 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity. Laszlo Matthew T had sold 10,585 shares worth $1.63 million.