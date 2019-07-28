Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) EPS Estimated At $0.81; Philadelphia Trust Company Has Upped Hess (HES) Holding

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Hess Corporation (HES) stake by 25.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company acquired 9,255 shares as Hess Corporation (HES)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 46,096 shares with $2.78 million value, up from 36,841 last quarter. Hess Corporation now has $18.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 2.63M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Corp. at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK

Analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. OMP’s profit would be $27.37 million giving it 6.71 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 72,541 shares traded. Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) has risen 13.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OMP News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $61.4M; 07/05/2018 – OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP OMP.N – QTRLY EARNINGS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT BASIC AND DILUTED COMMON UNITS $0.36; 21/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMP); 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 36c; 07/05/2018 – OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP OMP.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $61.4 MLN VS $37.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q Net $31.5M

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. The company has market cap of $735.05 million. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and lift supply; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage, and transportation; gathering, transportation, and disposal of produced water; and freshwater distribution. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The firm serves as the general partner of OMP GP LLC.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $23.66 million activity. 11,659 shares valued at $622,591 were sold by Hill Gregory P. on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by MCMANUS DAVID. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. bought $25,079 worth of stock. 442 shares were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. 2,684 shares were sold by Slentz Andrew P, worth $143,326 on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $25,079 were bought by HOLIDAY EDITH E. Goodell Timothy B. sold $296,156 worth of stock.

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased Fnb Corp. (NYSE:FNB) stake by 36,568 shares to 34,585 valued at $367,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) stake by 10,225 shares and now owns 316,743 shares. Valvoline Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Incorporated holds 4,289 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 45,110 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Lc has invested 0.13% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Anchor Bolt Lp reported 887,137 shares stake. British Columbia Invest holds 74,382 shares. Key Group Hldgs (Cayman) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Everence Cap Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 17,269 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 73,405 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 263,632 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Macquarie Group Ltd has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd accumulated 3,453 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Principal Finance Gru invested in 0.02% or 373,461 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).