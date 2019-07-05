Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) EPS Estimated At $0.81; 1 Analysts Covering Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)

Among 2 analysts covering Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hercules Capital had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14.5 target in Monday, February 25 report. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital. JMP Securities maintained the shares of HTGC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. OMP’s profit would be $27.37M giving it 6.87 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.27. About 84,021 shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) has risen 13.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OMP News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 36c; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q Net $31.5M; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 21/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMP); 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $61.4M; 07/05/2018 – OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP OMP.N – QTRLY EARNINGS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT BASIC AND DILUTED COMMON UNITS $0.36; 07/05/2018 – OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP OMP.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $61.4 MLN VS $37.6 MLN

Hercules Capital, Inc., formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc., is a business development firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings and established-stage companies. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It has a 9.27 P/E ratio. It provides asset financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans/leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold Hercules Capital, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muzinich And Co Incorporated reported 1.18M shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards reported 600 shares stake. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.22% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 342,290 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 13,784 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 208,367 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Cibc invested in 0% or 20,685 shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 476,287 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc reported 222,979 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associates has 0.05% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 745,866 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Communication has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 93,190 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sit Investment Assoc has 13,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Enterprise invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 380,995 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 22/03/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – PRIME RATE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 4.50% TO 4.75%; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hercules Capital reports IPO activity of portfolio companies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Closes Public Offering of Common Stock Including Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Capital, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma Announces Amendment to Existing Loan and Security Agreement With Hercules Capital – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. The company has market cap of $752.62 million. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and lift supply; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage, and transportation; gathering, transportation, and disposal of produced water; and freshwater distribution. It has a 12.28 P/E ratio. The firm serves as the general partner of OMP GP LLC.