Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Comparison side by side

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.45 N/A 2.88 7.24 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 7 9.94 N/A 0.66 9.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Permian Basin Royalty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Permian Basin Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.3% and 11.8%. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -1.85% -15.94% -10.39% -10.39% -35.23% 8.14%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Permian Basin Royalty Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.