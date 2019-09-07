Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) Comparison side by side

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.52 N/A 2.88 7.59 Penn Virginia Corporation 38 0.98 N/A 11.42 3.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Penn Virginia Corporation. Penn Virginia Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Penn Virginia Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Penn Virginia Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6%

Analyst Ratings

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Penn Virginia Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Oasis Midstream Partners LP is $28, with potential upside of 86.92%. Competitively the average target price of Penn Virginia Corporation is $70, which is potential 136.41% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Penn Virginia Corporation looks more robust than Oasis Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Penn Virginia Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 99.4% respectively. About 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Penn Virginia Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend while Penn Virginia Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats Oasis Midstream Partners LP on 7 of the 11 factors.