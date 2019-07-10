Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) Contrasting side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 2.38 N/A 2.88 7.24 NextDecade Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% NextDecade Corporation 0.00% -52.6% -28.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.3% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.8% of NextDecade Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, NextDecade Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 3.12% 2.41% 6.49% -0.95% 13.51% 30.27% NextDecade Corporation 7.89% 11.36% 80.92% 16.21% -16.83% 8.89%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has bigger growth than NextDecade Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats NextDecade Corporation.

NextDecade Corporation operates as a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects. The companyÂ’s focus is on a land-based project on the United States Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. It provides various services to its customers, including supply and trade of LNG volumes; creation of new natural gas infrastructure, including pipeline and natural gas liquefaction facilities; and treatment and processing of natural gas into LNG, as well as technical engineering and design services related to the development and execution of natural gas infrastructure, transporting, shipping, and storage of LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in the Woodlands, Texas.