Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 19 1.68 N/A 2.88 7.59 Denbury Resources Inc. 2 0.43 N/A 0.56 2.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Denbury Resources Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners LP. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Denbury Resources Inc. 0.00% 25.1% 5.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Denbury Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Denbury Resources Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 68.27% upside potential and an average target price of $28. Denbury Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.7 consensus target price and a 31.78% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Oasis Midstream Partners LP looks more robust than Denbury Resources Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Denbury Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 84.9% respectively. 46.22% are Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Denbury Resources Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Denbury Resources Inc. 0% -12.4% -42.05% -46.45% -75.85% -33.92%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 36.52% stronger performance while Denbury Resources Inc. has -33.92% weaker performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Denbury Resources Inc.

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on enhanced oil recovery utilizing carbon dioxide. It holds properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 254.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.