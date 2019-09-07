Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.52 N/A 2.88 7.59 Contango Oil & Gas Company 2 0.48 N/A -4.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Contango Oil & Gas Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Contango Oil & Gas Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4%

Analyst Ratings

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Contango Oil & Gas Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00

$28 is Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 86.92%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares and 48% of Contango Oil & Gas Company shares. Insiders held 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 36.52% stronger performance while Contango Oil & Gas Company has -59.08% weaker performance.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats on 9 of the 9 factors Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.