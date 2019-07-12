Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Analysts See $0.81 EPS; Sterling Capital Management Upped Its General Motors Co (GM) Holding

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased General Motors Co (GM) stake by 9.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 229,565 shares as General Motors Co (GM)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 2.59M shares with $96.20 million value, up from 2.36M last quarter. General Motors Co now has $54.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 4.39M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 26/04/2018 – S.Korea to inject $750 million into GM’s S.Korean unit -Yonhap; 18/04/2018 – GM Announces $16.5B Revolving Credit Facility; 29/05/2018 – GM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Ex-Volkswagen CEO Winterkorn charged in U.S. over diesel scandal; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – GM: Roof Modules for Self-Driving Vehicles to be Assembled at Brownstown Plant; 26/04/2018 – General Motors: North America on Track to Sustain 10% Full-Yr Margin; 09/05/2018 – GM RESTRICTED FROM SELLING STAKE IN ITS S.KOREA UNIT OVER NEXT 5 YRS FROM 2018 – S.KOREA; 03/04/2018 – General Motors to Begin Reporting U.S. Vehicle Sales on Quarterly Basis

Analysts expect Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) to report $0.81 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. OMP’s profit would be $27.37M giving it 6.59 P/E if the $0.81 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s analysts see 28.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 173,744 shares traded or 110.11% up from the average. Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) has risen 13.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OMP News: 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q EPS 36c; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 07/05/2018 – OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP OMP.N – QTRLY EARNINGS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT BASIC AND DILUTED COMMON UNITS $0.36; 21/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMP); 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $61.4M; 07/05/2018 – OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP OMP.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $61.4 MLN VS $37.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Midstream Partners 1Q Net $31.5M

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. The company has market cap of $721.53 million. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and lift supply; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage, and transportation; gathering, transportation, and disposal of produced water; and freshwater distribution. It has a 11.77 P/E ratio. The firm serves as the general partner of OMP GP LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Serv stated it has 1.45 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Parkside Finance Retail Bank accumulated 1,316 shares. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Amer Assets Inv Mgmt holds 0.92% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 153,300 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 1,404 shares. Hbk LP holds 0.5% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Fosun Ltd holds 12,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 140,723 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kingstown Capital Mgmt LP holds 500,000 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.11 million shares. Westwood Hldg Inc holds 28,405 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Management Corp has invested 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 12,000 shares.

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 10,000 shares to 220,030 valued at $20.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Class A stake by 15,620 shares and now owns 72,836 shares. Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 14, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”.