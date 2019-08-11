Oarsman Capital Upped Position in Quad/Graphics (QUAD) by $353,639; Bb&T Trimmed Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Holding as Valuation Rose

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) by 67.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 34,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.42% . The institutional investor held 16,435 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182,000, down from 50,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Diebold Nixdorf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 1.34M shares traded or 13.89% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has risen 27.03% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: DIEBOLD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12.0C, EST. EPS 0.70C; 22/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Inc.: Wunram Will Also Step Down From Board; 11/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE IN DIEBOLD INCORPORATED; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Showcases Solutions To Enable Agile Commerce Across Retail And Banking; 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DBD); 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Cuts 2018 View To Loss $95M-Loss $75M; 13/03/2018 – DIEBOLD’S CFR DOWNGRADED TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 348,064 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. 2,500 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) shares with value of $25,275 were bought by COSTELLO ELLEN. $45,658 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by GREENFIELD GARY G on Thursday, June 13. The insider Heyden Olaf Robert bought 21,000 shares worth $189,581. Schmid Gerrard bought 22,222 shares worth $195,456. $201,270 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Bb&T Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 16,435 shares. 85,450 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt. Swiss National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 118,459 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division invested in 3,400 shares or 0% of the stock. 593,408 were accumulated by Rbf Limited Liability. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 300 shares. 33,658 are held by Fincl Counselors. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Shell Asset reported 26,299 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Teton Inc has 412,701 shares. Moreover, Ellington Gru Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) for 16,400 shares. 20,510 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta (NYSE:DAL) by 60,676 shares to 178,868 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 4,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 129.51% or $0.79 from last year’s $-0.61 per share. DBD’s profit will be $13.82 million for 19.72 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,317 shares to 54,773 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,948 shares, and cut its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC).