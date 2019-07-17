Oarsman Capital Upped Its Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $353,639 as Stock Declined; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tealwood Asset Management Lowered by $335,755 Its Holding

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 339,461 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 6,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, down from 108,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 11.50 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 52,069 shares to 154,615 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

