Oarsman Capital Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $1.04 Million as Share Price Declined; Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,019 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.22M, down from 152,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $141.05. About 11.39 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 12,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,948 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 45,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 8.20M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.41 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) by 17,109 shares to 107,520 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers by 19,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core International Agg.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 9,180 shares to 243,460 shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) by 103,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,744 shares, and has risen its stake in The (NYSE:TRV).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.