Oarsman Capital Trimmed Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Holding by $484,120; Edgewood Management Boosted Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $9.17 Million

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 24,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $937.86 million, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $263.35. About 883,222 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 18/04/2018 – LA Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 17,753 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 21,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $157. About 3,657 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19M for 22.30 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 17 shares. Hsbc Holding Pcl has 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 0% or 686 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.02% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 582,967 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co reported 96,110 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Eulav Asset stated it has 0.11% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Northern Corporation accumulated 566,625 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co has 31,613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.1% stake. State Street Corp invested in 0.01% or 909,746 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Balyasny Asset Management Lc has 19,006 shares.

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cosmetics Industry Outlook: High Demand, Travel Retail Enhance Prospects – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mohawk Group to go public – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Nytimes.com and their article: “S&P, Dow and Nasdaq Slide After China Tariff Threat and Trump Twitter Response – The New York Times” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AbbVie, Kraft Heinz And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $220.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,315 shares to 7,604 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 23,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix dips after soft data report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Roku, AT&T and Netflix – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix to apply for license Turkey – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why the $4.99 Price Tag for Apple TV+ is a Stroke of Genius – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,702 shares to 138,229 shares, valued at $27.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 3,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,267 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore owns 1,178 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 44 shares. Gladius Mngmt LP owns 3,533 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 120 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 235 shares. Jabodon Pt Company holds 2.31% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 8,072 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt accumulated 292 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 80,014 shares. Syntal Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,700 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And reported 0.02% stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.35% or 203,901 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 89,191 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru holds 0.07% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 261,938 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.