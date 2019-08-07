Oarsman Capital Trimmed By $1.04 Million Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Adelante Capital Management Has Increased Its Equinix (EQIX) Holding

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased Equinix Inc. (EQIX) stake by 9.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adelante Capital Management Llc acquired 27,582 shares as Equinix Inc. (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 303,710 shares with $137.63M value, up from 276,128 last quarter. Equinix Inc. now has $45.81B valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $13.23 during the last trading session, reaching $533.09. About 365,594 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) stake by 28.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 12,989 shares as Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 32,948 shares with $2.66 million value, down from 45,937 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. now has $95.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 7.97 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Riverpark Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 1.5% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Marlowe Partners Limited Partnership holds 8.37% or 26,636 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 782,203 are held by State Bank Of New York Mellon. Mufg Americas Holding Corp reported 0.01% stake. 1.58M were accumulated by Capital. North Star Invest Management Corp has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rampart Investment Ltd holds 3,715 shares. Grs Advisors Limited Co holds 12,200 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0.1% or 764 shares. New York-based Kings Point has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jane Street Limited invested in 3,432 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.03% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Among 11 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $54500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Deutsche Bank initiated Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura.

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) stake by 69,508 shares to 899,387 valued at $68.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 75,917 shares and now owns 382,395 shares. Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) was reduced too.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Spdr Portfolio Emerging Market (GMM) stake by 13,904 shares to 73,542 valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) stake by 32,149 shares and now owns 184,629 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Management has 0.97% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 67,638 shares. Guardian Tru has invested 0.16% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Grassi Invest Mgmt holds 0.93% or 77,550 shares. Covington Inv Advsr invested in 0.84% or 30,899 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 189,591 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.11% or 25,357 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 53,147 shares. Osterweis Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Intersect Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,495 shares. Artemis Inv Llp has invested 0.91% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Leuthold Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.62% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bancshares Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 42,419 were accumulated by Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cibc invested in 366,599 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.