Oarsman Capital Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Lifted by $452,790 as Market Valuation Declined; Mountain Lake Investment Management Stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Has Boosted by $1.12 Million

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 5.75 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53 million, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 2.68M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww holds 219,626 shares. Fmr holds 2.18 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0.03% stake. First Republic Inv Management stated it has 246,924 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc reported 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Prudential holds 348,521 shares. Huntington State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 200 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 178,542 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 32,061 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.59 million shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.04% or 3.32M shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc owns 1.19 million shares. 17,709 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Mercer Advisers invested in 0.01% or 700 shares. Da Davidson & invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer National Bank N A Or owns 43,477 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 3.31M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Com reported 24,696 shares. The Illinois-based Graybill Bartz & Assocs has invested 1.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cannell Peter B Company Incorporated accumulated 151,575 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Wellington Shields Limited Company owns 48,755 shares. New York-based Arrow has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cibc Asset Management owns 144,756 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation reported 1.54 million shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt has invested 0.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sol Cap Management, Maryland-based fund reported 10,977 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 6,501 shares. Shine Advisory accumulated 3,028 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Field Main Savings Bank holds 0.23% or 5,698 shares.