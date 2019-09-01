Oarsman Capital Stake in Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose; As Veracyte (VCYT) Valuation Rose, Holder Quantum Capital Management Cut Holding

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 111,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 138,115 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 250,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 445,524 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte Raises 2018 View To Rev $83M-$86M From $81M-$83; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE – LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE’S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 251,047 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 420,079 shares. 6,132 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd stated it has 4,045 shares. Blair William Il invested in 15,250 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,691 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Voya Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 11,713 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 25,200 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp owns 454,800 shares. California-based Quantum Capital Mngmt has invested 1.86% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Mgmt LP De has invested 0.38% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Millrace Asset Gru has invested 2.81% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 1,729 shares. Clough Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 171,200 shares. 1,648 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Art Advsr Lc has invested 0.05% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $395,681 activity.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 16,087 shares to 65,824 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 72,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHG) by 14,652 shares to 7,189 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 11,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,576 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Com invested in 7,992 shares. Sei Invests reported 35,852 shares stake. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 55,889 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt accumulated 392,021 shares. Bluemountain Capital has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 21,340 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 43,726 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny has invested 0.04% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 139,220 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 122,645 shares. 1.59M were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 15,619 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 150,885 were accumulated by Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 34,775 shares.