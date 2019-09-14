Oarsman Capital Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $402,597; Share Price Declined; Jackson Square Partners Position in Amag Pharmaceuticals Com Stk (AMAG) Decreased as Shares Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 31,103 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 20,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (AMAG) by 83.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% . The institutional investor held 14,983 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 90,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 876,450 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 61.13% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 05/04/2018 – AMAG Technology Releases RISK360® Incident and Case Management and Expands Product Line; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.59; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMA SEES FY REV. $540M TO $580M, EST. $541.8M; 09/03/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AMAV.Vl – EXPECTS A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS OPERATING RESULT FOR 2018 RUNNING TO MID-SEVEN-DIGIT EURO FIGURE; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA $120 MLN – $140 MLN; 26/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR BREMELANOTIDE FOR THE TREATMENT OF HYPOACTIVE SEXUAL DESIRE DISORDER (HSDD) IN PREMENOPAUSAL; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SANDOZ TO PAY SALES ROYALTY OF GENERIC VERSION OF FERAHEME TO AMAG UNTIL EXPIRATION OF LAST FERAHEME PATENT LISTED IN ORANGE BOOK; 07/05/2018 – Amag Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.70 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.77 per share. After $-1.28 actual earnings per share reported by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold AMAG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 40.10 million shares or 0.32% more from 39.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.04% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 66,167 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins owns 12,656 shares. Strs Ohio holds 67,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Whittier Trust Communication invested in 0% or 2,292 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc has 12,344 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Two Sigma Securities Lc reported 22,243 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company has 125,375 shares. Armistice Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.80 million shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Intll owns 25,254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $19.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graco Inc Com (NYSE:GGG) by 176,360 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $109.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc New Cl A Cl A by 170,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $9.70 million activity. $2.20M worth of stock was bought by ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 385,000 shares valued at $3.03 million was bought by Camber Capital Management LP.