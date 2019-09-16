Oarsman Capital Raised Range Resources (RRC) Holding By $791,910; Tessco Technologies Has 1.68 Sentiment

Tessco Technologies Inc (TESS) investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 37 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 22 sold and decreased their equity positions in Tessco Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.13 million shares, up from 4.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Tessco Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 16 Increased: 17 New Position: 20.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Range Resources (RRC) stake by 75.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc acquired 131,985 shares as Range Resources (RRC)’s stock declined 36.99%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 307,295 shares with $2.15 million value, up from 175,310 last quarter. Range Resources now has $1.26B valuation. The stock increased 7.88% or $0.365 during the last trading session, reaching $4.995. About 19.18M shares traded or 61.17% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $130.97 million. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. It has a 68.62 P/E ratio. The firm also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services.

More notable recent TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TESSCO Technologies Names Telecom Veteran Sandip Mukerjee as President and CEO – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tessco appoints new CEO after retirement of Murray Wright – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do TESSCO Technologies Incorporatedâ€™s (NASDAQ:TESS) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TESS) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 5.22% of its portfolio in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated for 334,039 shares. Capital Management Corp Va owns 522,552 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.22% invested in the company for 442,159 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Inc. has invested 0.18% in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 260,517 shares.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 23,725 shares traded. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS) has declined 17.07% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TESS News: 11/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS REPORTS A 5.38 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES AS OF APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ TESSCO Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TESS); 07/05/2018 – Tessco Keeps Quarter Dividend at 20c; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY IN ITS FISCAL 2019; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q Rev $148.9M; 07/05/2018 – Tessco 4Q EPS 7c; 07/05/2018 – Tessco Anticipates Yr-over-Yr Growth in Rev and Profitability for Fiscal 2019; 14/03/2018 Tessco Announces Details for 2018 Tessco One Innovation Showcase & Conference; 07/05/2018 – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS A LOWER OVERALL YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROSS MARGIN IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – Tessco Wins Designation as Value-Added Distributor for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Analysts await TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.14 per share. TESS’s profit will be $1.53M for 21.35 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by TESSCO Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.26% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $7.15’s average target is 43.14% above currents $4.995 stock price. Range Resources had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $3.75 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of RRC in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann given on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Com reported 30,361 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset owns 0.37% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 4.61M shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Wesbanco Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,518 shares. Kennedy Cap has 1.14M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.15% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 50,000 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 26,734 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation accumulated 19,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 76,225 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 500 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 160,930 shares. Osmium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 15,000 shares. Architects stated it has 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. Scucchi Mark had bought 12,955 shares worth $56,484. DORMAN MARGARET K had bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700 on Tuesday, August 27. $175,390 worth of stock was bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2.