Oarsman Capital Raised Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) stake by 102.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc acquired 10,530 shares as Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 20,780 shares with $905,000 value, up from 10,250 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd. now has $55.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 4.27M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNH in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. See UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) latest ratings:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $253.30 billion. The companyÂ’s UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, individuals, and military service members; and health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals aged 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services. It has a 20.7 P/E ratio. It also provides services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, ChildrenÂ’s Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health services, including commercial health and dental benefits.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $266.54. About 1.73M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $3.91 million was sold by BURKE RICHARD T. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Lc holds 1.53% or 97,192 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Financial Grp Inc owns 300 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,440 shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Investors Pa owns 0.43% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,120 shares. Eqis Management Inc reported 2,880 shares. Hgk Asset Management holds 1.98% or 26,535 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Management has invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gladius Management L P stated it has 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meritage Port owns 0.51% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 20,419 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa reported 885,945 shares. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Llp has invested 1.94% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0.3% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Veritas Inv Mngmt (Uk) Limited owns 83,013 shares. The Oregon-based Jensen Mngmt has invested 4.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kentucky Retirement owns 41,952 shares for 1% of their portfolio.

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) stake by 49,442 shares to 175,524 valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 20,249 shares and now owns 6,768 shares. Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 799,500 shares. 27,429 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 408,592 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 19.20M are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Com. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,400 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4,935 shares. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Duncker Streett & Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,176 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp holds 0.06% or 18,900 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc holds 430,600 shares or 3.18% of its portfolio. Boston invested in 0% or 66,950 shares. St James Ltd Liability owns 3.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 827,029 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4.37M shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity. Le Peuch Olivier also sold $660,000 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Friday, January 18.

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Jefferies downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Friday, March 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $45 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.