Oarsman Capital Position in Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Has Upped as Stock Price Rose; Marathon Asset Management Llp Raised Its Rayonier (RYN) Position

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 62,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.85M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 481,854 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 251,047 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,989 shares to 32,948 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 11,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,576 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Matarin Capital Mgmt Lc holds 409,915 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech accumulated 0% or 41,630 shares. New Jersey-based Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 50,560 shares. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.23% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 35,852 are owned by Sei Invests Com. Nordea Mgmt Ab stated it has 119,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 45,952 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust owns 34 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 65,659 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 827,795 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 4,241 shares. Shell Asset Company owns 42,127 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 23,938 shares to 465,234 shares, valued at $77.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 224,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,713 shares, and cut its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11 are owned by Washington Tru Bank. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 179,434 shares. 19,843 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. 9,730 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 9,777 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 76,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Central Corp owns 700,000 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc stated it has 19.70M shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 114,063 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

