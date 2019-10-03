Oarsman Capital Position in Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Has Cut by $484,120 as Market Value Rose; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Trimmed Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holding by $3.84 Million; Market Value Rose

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 17,753 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 21,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $158.51. About 177,758 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 127,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 193,237 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 1.03M shares to 3.46 million shares, valued at $48.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 407,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS).

Analysts await Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. VNOM’s profit will be $14.70M for 60.57 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 359,283 shares. Sei Invs holds 45,497 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 2,659 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) or 140 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Company has invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). 1 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancshares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,798 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.88M are owned by Blackrock Inc. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 8,177 shares. Meeder Asset holds 907 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 13,202 are owned by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. 13,333 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 2,020 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 2,621 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19M for 22.52 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $220.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 6,835 shares to 87,457 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) by 131,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB).