Oarsman Capital Lowered Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holding by $596,750; Shares Declined; First National Bank Of Hutchinson Continues to Hold Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 15,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 563,067 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 17,988 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 9.30 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Inv Corporation holds 28,068 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 35,746 shares. Madison Investment Hldgs owns 340,028 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. 3,827 were accumulated by Vision Inc. Aviance Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cubic Asset Mgmt invested in 25,099 shares. Fernwood Inv Lc owns 22,760 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 15.93 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. New York-based Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Salem Cap holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,518 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 767,379 shares or 1.9% of the stock. British Columbia Invest invested in 0.72% or 1.08 million shares. Spears Abacus accumulated 21,311 shares. Legacy Private Tru Co accumulated 0.16% or 17,051 shares. Contravisory Investment Management invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

