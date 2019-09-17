Oarsman Capital Lowered Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Holding by $484,120; Stock Rose; Segment Wealth Management Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) Has Cut by $1.62 Million as Market Value Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 17,753 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32 million, down from 21,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $148.44. About 137,533 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Rev $390.8M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018

Segment Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc sold 29,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 12,887 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 42,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 9.43M shares traded or 52.83% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 21/05/2018 – PAKISTAN CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MPC MEETING MINUTES IN EMAIL; 22/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA RESERVE BANK MPC MEMBER KAHN TO RETIRE END-SEPT; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER LON ON INTEREST RATE OUTLOOK; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Volume Surges More Than 17 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Agrees to Acquire Andeavor; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $491.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 878 shares to 1,732 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 361,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,561 shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Com has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Aspiriant Ltd Liability holds 10,696 shares. Brookstone Cap reported 0.01% stake. 20,935 are held by Fruth Investment. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Veritable Lp invested in 33,557 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 67,756 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 48,016 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt reported 0.13% stake. Field & Main Natl Bank reported 6,205 shares. Moreover, Blue Chip Prtnrs has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.94% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.89% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 3.22% or 535,152 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.45 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 3.30% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.82 per share. HELE’s profit will be $44.19 million for 21.09 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Helen of Troy Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 205,147 were reported by Eagle Asset. Millennium Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 34,824 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 18,154 shares. 313,808 were accumulated by Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. Stanley stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Ellington Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,100 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 18,542 shares. 96,110 are owned by Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com. Cap Research Global Investors holds 0.04% or 872,000 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.15% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 4,140 shares. Regions Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Proshare Advsr Lc invested in 4,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Ltd Llc owns 0.06% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 7,711 shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $220.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14,576 shares to 78,459 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 6,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI).