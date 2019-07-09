Oarsman Capital Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; Retrophin (RTRX) Stock Value Declined While Macquarie Group LTD Increased Its Holding

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 233,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.56M, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $833.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 318,112 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 124.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,289 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 2,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.82 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $301,551 activity.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

