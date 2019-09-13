Oarsman Capital Lifted Citigroup (C) Stake by $1.02 Million; Capital Investment Services Of America Has Raised Its Smith A O (AOS) Stake by $497,965

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 10,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 226,043 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 215,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.68. About 982,694 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 14,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 78,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 63,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.42. About 6.87 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 21/03/2018 – KUSHNER’S N.J. TRUMP TOWER GOT $200 MILLION LOAN FROM CITIGROUP; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/05/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25 BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $679.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 9,550 shares to 394,114 shares, valued at $20.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 1,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,178 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).