Oarsman Capital Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); As Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Ota Financial Group LP Upped Its Position

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 124.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,289 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 2,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $249.22. About 2.70M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $776.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 300,117 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

