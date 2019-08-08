Oarsman Capital Increases Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Position by $13.11 Million as Share Value Were Volatile

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.6. About 3.37M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Capital Corporation invested in 0% or 2,279 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd holds 7,685 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Trust Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 8,404 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication Inc reported 0.01% stake. Enterprise Fin Ser Corporation has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Us Fincl Bank De has 78,123 shares. Moreover, Serv Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 57,985 shares. Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.02% or 33,759 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.03% or 37,762 shares. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0.08% or 66,383 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc holds 4,546 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 57,893 were accumulated by Tremblant Cap Group.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 60,500 shares to 168,000 shares, valued at $14.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,989 shares to 32,948 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) by 7,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,757 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 462,600 shares. North Carolina-based Cap Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.82% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 3,418 shares. J Goldman LP owns 322,839 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 634,052 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Co Ma has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 10,198 shares. Bank & Trust holds 0.12% or 25,158 shares in its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 29,173 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Birinyi Assoc Inc invested in 0.09% or 4,836 shares. Moreover, National Asset has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,686 shares. West Family Investments holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,000 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc has 103,722 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 400,700 shares.

