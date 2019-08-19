Oarsman Capital Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Advent Capital Management Has Boosted Its Macy’s (M) Stake by $720,000; Stock Value Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.13. About 13.06M shares traded or 29.24% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 13/03/2018 – Macy’s Advancing Mobile Checkout in Innovation Agenda; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s aims to grow its private-label business to represent 40 percent of total inventory; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 08/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Macy’s brings discount store to California with three Bay Area locations; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 11 Classes of UBSC 2011-C1; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – Retailers need both online and physical presence to survive: former Macy’s CEO

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,810 shares to 20,396 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHG) by 14,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,189 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corvex Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 26,500 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jane Street Gru Lc invested in 5.47% or 1.89M shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Temasek Hldg (Private) Ltd holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 35,153 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 311,771 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,853 shares. Allstate Corp accumulated 29,354 shares. 6,642 were reported by M Securities. Forbes J M Company Llp has 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hemenway Tru Limited Com invested in 4,938 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 32,841 shares. 23,454 were reported by Glynn Mgmt Limited Liability. Lau Limited Liability holds 766 shares. Stearns Fin Services Gp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 515 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Undervalued Stocks With Breakout Potential – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Salesforce, Google and IBM – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “E-Commerce Battles For Logistical Domination Continue To Grow – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Has J.C. Penney Finally Hit Rock Bottom? – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macy’s: Respect The Market And Step Aside – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macy’s sized up after earnings dud – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.