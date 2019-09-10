Oarsman Capital Increased Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $452,790; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Holding in Dominion Resources (D) Has Boosted by $2.78 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.94% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 13.10 million shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 3.51 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 32% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 49% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Grp has 3,023 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stone Run Cap Ltd Company invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Peoples Finance Svcs Corporation stated it has 1.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Park Oh owns 18,354 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 88,482 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Com holds 4,382 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 55.39 million shares. Adirondack Tru Communications owns 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,628 shares. Shelton Management has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 423 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 200,004 shares. Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 7.51M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Guggenheim Capital Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 256,629 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Calamos Advisors holds 106,141 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,900 shares to 46,906 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 11,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,286 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 5,451 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,104 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,796 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney has invested 0.62% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Iowa Bancorp holds 28,362 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 408,592 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 4.19 million shares. Pillar Pacific Limited Liability holds 58,630 shares. Insight 2811 stated it has 5,924 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 2.62M shares. Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).