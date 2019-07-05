Oarsman Capital Holds Position in Quad/Graphics (QUAD); Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cut Its Position in Healthequity (HQY) as Market Value Declined

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 34,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,870 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, down from 211,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $62.69. About 454,968 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.46. About 260,802 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.26 million for 60.28 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 25,700 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc by 70,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PRAH vs. HQY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HealthEquity Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Healthequity Inc (HQY) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Accordion, Blackstone, Legoland, HealthEquity, Lightyear, OTPP – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,989 shares to 32,948 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 11,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,576 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). James Inv Research reported 49,440 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 0% or 6,528 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 12,647 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 94,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.34M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 29,251 were reported by Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 395,497 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 14,900 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 1,650 shares. Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 184,629 are held by Oarsman Cap Incorporated.