Oarsman Capital Holding in Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) Has Decreased by $1.28 Million as Stock Rose; Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 11.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 51,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 377,661 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 428,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 851,489 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES, TELECOM ITALIA IN TRADEMARK LICENSE PACT; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 17/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CARRIER TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY ROYALTIES TO TELECOM ITALIA FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 5-7 PCT GROWTH IN SERVICE REVENUE IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES BRAND USE AGREEMENT WITH TELECOM ITALIA IS VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 2020; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp. (MTG) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 98,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,385 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 388,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 2.69M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender

More notable recent TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Telefonica Brasil Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on April 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report: AT&T planning to enter Brazil mobile market – Seeking Alpha” on February 17, 2018. More interesting news about TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NII Holdings +16.8% on report TI may bid on Nextel Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TIM Brazil unit set to return Labriola to board after short absence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on July, 19. TSU’s profit will be $58.12M for 33.75 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.43% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 201,903 shares to 617,251 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 20,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,740 shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.69M for 8.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) by 17,109 shares to 107,520 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

