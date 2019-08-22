Oarsman Capital Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Acadian Asset Management Increased Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $21.55 Million as Market Value Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 75.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 798,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.31M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 32.10 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Bank of America said in a statement Thursday that its policy, first stated in April, on refusing to finance manufacturers of military-style weapons for civilians “is unchanged.”; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Add 300 Advisers in Expansion of Merrill Edge; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 09/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decrease 23% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – CNBC TRANSCRIPT: CNBC’S KAYLA TAUSCHE SPEAKS WITH BANK OF AMERICA COO AND CTO CATHERINE BESSANT TODAY AT CNBC’S CAPITAL EXCHANGE EVENT; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – “STRONG CLIENT ACTIVITY, COUPLED WITH A GROWING GLOBAL ECONOMY AND SOLID U.S. CONSUMER ACTIVITY, LED TO RECORD QUARTERLY EARNINGS”; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 124.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 6,289 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 2,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $233.89. About 2.73M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Bank of America, News Corp and Philip Morris – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Payment Processing, Banking Issues Continue To Hinder Small CBD Brands – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 15,623 shares to 1,491 shares, valued at $37,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 122,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,829 shares, and cut its stake in Bg Staffing Inc.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “It’s Still All About Politics For This ETF – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,317 shares to 54,773 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,768 shares, and cut its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

