Oarsman Capital Has Upped Its Stake in Quad/Graphics (QUAD) as Market Valuation Declined; Hendershot Investments Has Trimmed Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $764,198 as Stock Value Rose

Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 10,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,273 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 89,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.52. About 3.87 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 30/05/2018 – Daily Wire: EXCLUSIVE: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Starbucks’ ‘Woke’ Racial Bias Training; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Looking For a Second-Quarter Jolt (Video); 02/04/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds Starbucks, Exits Phibro Animal; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 San Diego: #BREAKING: Body found near Starbucks drive-thru in Clairemont; police investigation underway; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 32,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 184,629 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 152,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 722,659 shares traded or 31.77% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.18 million for 31.00 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Hendershot Investments Inc, which manages about $236.98M and $291.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 14,100 shares to 217,745 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,733 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64 million. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc by 21,810 shares to 20,396 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 11,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,576 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

