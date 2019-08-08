Oarsman Capital Has Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $482,380; Stock Value Declined; Parnassus Investments Has Cut Its United Parcel Service Class B (UPS) Holding by $166.85 Million

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53 million shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 06/04/2018 – Dallas Bus Jrnl: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2 and other massive deals; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com, Inc. Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $527.24M, down from 6.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.41. About 3.13M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS SAYS SEEKING TO LAUNCH IN-HOME DELIVERY OPTION FOR BULKY GOODS; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 14.01 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Ca owns 924,458 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Grimes And Incorporated invested in 78,504 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,869 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Schwartz Invest Counsel invested 1.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd reported 3,364 shares. Tcw Gru accumulated 736,398 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc invested in 0.41% or 46,090 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 0% stake. Hussman Strategic Inc owns 0.55% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 20,000 shares. First United Bancorp Tru accumulated 13,081 shares. Stellar Ltd Liability Corp, a Arizona-based fund reported 19,775 shares. Baillie Gifford And Com holds 0.03% or 261,591 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Fincl Inc reported 4,880 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 8,193 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $220.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. by 635,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Holdings Plc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares were bought by Cesarone Nando.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Commentary: FAA Grants Help Airports And Freight Movement – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Former FedEx Pilot Warns Lawmakers Of Cargo Safety Gap – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Michaels, UPS to partner on package drop-off points – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Surveys: Consistent Deliveries At Heart Of “Spoil Me!” Online Ordering Culture – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Does Amazon’s Prime Day Need To Be? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.55% or 98,766 shares. Blackhill reported 0.31% stake. Commerce Fincl Bank invested in 75,318 shares. Steinberg Asset stated it has 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 1,587 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 140 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% or 960 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests invested 2.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M&T Bank Corporation reported 87,663 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Cim Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,309 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,881 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 17,500 are owned by Ardevora Asset Llp. Valiant Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 43,380 shares or 6.93% of its portfolio. Tb Alternative Assets reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).