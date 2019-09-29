Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $455,392; Ppg Inds (PPG) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Stake by $1.11 Million as Market Value Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 9,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 111,090 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.97 million, down from 120,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.22. About 1.08 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Provide More Info Initiative Progresses; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 01/05/2018 – Supplier Strategy Expert Paul Eichenberg’s Keynote at Michigan Manufacturers Association MFG Forum to Focus on Auto Electrifica; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 5,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 27,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 18/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Republican senator backs review of Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 12/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Trump blocks Singapore tech giant’s hostile takeover of Qualcomm over national security concerns…; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims to Satisfy Certain Briefling Limitations and Narrow Issues for Hearing; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $220.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) by 131,985 shares to 307,295 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens (NYSE:OI) by 49,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.80M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,318 shares to 98,438 shares, valued at $26.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 16,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).