Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed By $484,120 Its Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) Holding; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Lowered Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) Position By $842,824

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) stake by 17.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 3,724 shares as Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)’s stock rose 5.15%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 17,753 shares with $2.32 million value, down from 21,477 last quarter. Helen Of Troy Ltd now has $3.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.6. About 69,077 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $7.30 TO $7.55 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead The; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) stake by 34.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 210,706 shares as Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO)’s stock declined 36.61%. The Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc holds 407,276 shares with $1.92 million value, down from 617,982 last quarter. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings now has $1.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.845. About 718,874 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 30/04/2018 – iHeartMedia’s Clear Channel Swings to Quarterly Loss, Operating Income Drops 64% — Market Mover; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CHINA PROBE MAY MEAN CRIMINAL, CIVIL SANCTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Received NYSE Notice for Non-Compliance With Continued Listing Requirements; 23/04/2018 – DJ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCO); 28/03/2018 – HAPAG-LLOYD: CCO THORSTEN HAESER TO STEP DOWN; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades iHeartCommunications’ PDR to D-PD following bankruptcy filing; Ratings to be withdrawn; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR DELAY OVER PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED PROBE; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CITES “DUE FROM IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS” NOTE; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Delay Due to Probe at Clear Media Ltd. Non-Wholly-Owned Subsidiary; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Delays Form 10-Q, Expects Filing on May 22

Analysts await Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.10 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Clear Channel Outdoor has $300 highest and $2.7000 lowest target. $2.85’s average target is 0.18% above currents $2.845 stock price. Clear Channel Outdoor had 3 analyst reports since September 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “David Abrams Keeps Boosting Camping World, Gains 2 New Holdings in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Ltd Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,229 shares. Burney holds 76,031 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 8,177 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Zebra Cap Management Lc holds 2,659 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Comerica Bancorp owns 14,523 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Kennedy Cap Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). 31,613 were reported by Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com. California Employees Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Sei Com has 45,497 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 29,400 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

More notable recent Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Helen of Troy Hits 52-Week High: Here Are the Factors at Play – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Estee Lauder (EL) Up 44% in a Year: Factors Driving the Stock – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Stocks With Momentum Anomaly to Buy Right Away – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin Down 12% in 3 Months, Mainland China is a Concern – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Mgic Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) stake by 26,490 shares to 315,875 valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) stake by 71,903 shares and now owns 256,532 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.