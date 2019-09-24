Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed By $455,392 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CenterPoint Energy has $3300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 3.11% above currents $30.55 stock price. CenterPoint Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy” on Friday, September 6. Wells Fargo maintained CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. See CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $32.0000 Upgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Upgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc (Holding Co) Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs New Target: $31.0000 32.0000

13/06/2019 Broker: Inc (Holding Co) Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

03/06/2019 Broker: Inc (Holding Co) Common Stock Rating: Mizuho 31.0000

15/05/2019 Broker: Inc (Holding Co) Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $33.0000 32.0000

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) stake by 21.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 5,992 shares as Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 21,549 shares with $1.64M value, down from 27,541 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. now has $92.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.69. About 5.85M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM OWN HOLDERS OR BROA; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QCT REVENUES OF $$3,897 MLN VS $3,676 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN: BROADCOM, QUALCOMM CFIUS WAS `UNIQUE SITUATION’; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Picks New Board Chairman As Broadcom Bid Looms; 27/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platfo; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in jeopardy, and it might have to abandon bid and come back later

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Mangement Incorporated stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 480 shares. Farmers Merchants holds 0.19% or 39,864 shares. Garde Inc stated it has 8,470 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 6,125 are owned by Bennicas & Assocs. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 8,049 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 32,582 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Lc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 79,297 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 100 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 0.23% or 447,810 shares. Bb&T owns 364,517 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 49,107 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. South Dakota Invest Council holds 21,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.42% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.12M shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il has 165,502 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QUALCOMM has $11500 highest and $6500 lowest target. $85.70’s average target is 13.22% above currents $75.69 stock price. QUALCOMM had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 18. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Thursday, May 2 to “Strong Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday, April 23 to “Overweight” rating.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Legitimate Threats and 3 Reasons to Buy QCOM Stock Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons QCOM Stock Is a Great Buy on the Recent Dip – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm: 3 Reasons To Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Qualcomm’s Stock May Surge – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) stake by 71,903 shares to 256,532 valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2. It also upped Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stake by 14,576 shares and now owns 78,459 shares. Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio receives approval to adjust delivery prices and recover costs associated with pipeline safety and reliability – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.55. About 1.84 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy: 60-Mile Brazos Valley Connection Project Completed Ahead of Schedule; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy To Buy Vectren For $72 A Share — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 MFS Utilities Fund Adds CenterPoint Energy, Exits Calpine; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES VECTREN BUY ‘MODEST’ ADD TO EARNINGS BY 2020; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes