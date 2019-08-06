Oarsman Capital Has Trimmed Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holding By $596,750; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Decreased Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Position By $331,250

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Sempra Energy Com (SRE) stake by 43.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,650 shares as Sempra Energy Com (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 3,400 shares with $428,000 value, down from 6,050 last quarter. Sempra Energy Com now has $36.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $133.93. About 1.60M shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SRE.N – UNIT INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGÉTICA TO DEVELOP LIQUID FUELS MARINE TERMINAL AT LA JOVITA ENERGY HUB IN ENSENADA, MEXICO; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 29/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CDS Tightens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/04/2018 – Faisel H. Khan Appointed Vice President Of Investor Relations For Sempra Energy; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Arrow Electronics (ARW) stake by 49.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as Arrow Electronics (ARW)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 7,757 shares with $598,000 value, down from 15,507 last quarter. Arrow Electronics now has $5.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 849,687 shares traded or 34.11% up from the average. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Honored with Two Wins at the Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,969 are held by Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.08% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 716,087 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 42 shares. Intact Investment Inc reported 38,100 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Com accumulated 28,101 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 16 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 112,825 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested 0.14% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Coastline Trust Com reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 7,605 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 452,761 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 131,520 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $128 target in Monday, February 11 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 23. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased Dowdupont Inc Com stake by 12,397 shares to 71,754 valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) stake by 25,346 shares and now owns 108,802 shares. Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sempra Energy (SRE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry’s duration – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California revises Aliso nat gas storage withdrawal rules to ease volatility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf stake by 27,594 shares to 129,033 valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Proshares S&P 500 Index Invers stake by 19,310 shares and now owns 99,149 shares. Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) was raised too.

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “The Personal Computer Industry Loses a Key Components Distributor – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) CEO Mike Long on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.