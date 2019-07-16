Oarsman Capital Has Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $860,301 as Valuation Declined; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 124.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 3,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,289 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 2,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $265.96. About 2.54M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,887 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74 million, down from 68,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $527.75. About 388,084 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,535 shares to 55,178 shares, valued at $17.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 17,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Cos reported 0.53% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.03% or 3,434 shares. State Street Corp has 4.83 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp reported 12,613 shares. 1,873 were reported by Schroder Investment Group. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.37% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cambridge Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 481 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 1,541 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Peapack Gladstone accumulated 0.01% or 468 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 27,089 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 6,917 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 1,125 shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 59.16 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. 458 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares with value of $229,014 were sold by Samath Jamie. Another trade for 28,152 shares valued at $14.65M was sold by GUTHART GARY S. $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were sold by Myriam Curet.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 11,288 shares to 12,576 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 8,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,941 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $3.91M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M.