Oarsman Capital Has Increased Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined; New Leaf Venture Partners Stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) Lowered by $4.27 Million as Shares Declined

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company's stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $2.695. About 203,764 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500.

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $52.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1753.04. About 3.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 11,288 shares to 12,576 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 98,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,385 shares, and cut its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Pcl has invested 2.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orca Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). West Chester Advisors reported 2.92% stake. Gladius Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 6,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Scott Selber invested in 5.15% or 5,530 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 1.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1.45 million shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 656 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated accumulated 2.87% or 8,494 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc holds 0.71% or 37,120 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sonata Cap Grp owns 2.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,725 shares. Markel has invested 2.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillview Advsrs Limited Liability has 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "What Makes Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq" on March 29, 2019