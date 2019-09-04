Oarsman Capital Has Increased By $452,790 Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding; SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Oarsman Capital Inc increased Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) stake by 102.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc acquired 10,530 shares as Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 20,780 shares with $905,000 value, up from 10,250 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd. now has $44.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 2.39M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50's average target is 42.71% above currents $47.3 stock price.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, SSNC, AGNC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: WLK, AVT, LOW, EL, SSNC – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple Hospitality REIT, Flagstar Bancorp and SS&C Technologies Holdings – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Announces $500 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 826,232 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Mgic Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) stake by 98,725 shares to 289,385 valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab U.S. Large (SCHG) stake by 14,652 shares and now owns 7,189 shares. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.