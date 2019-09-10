Oarsman Capital Has Decreased Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Holding by $596,750; Stock Value Declined; North American Management Cut Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 7,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 7,757 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 15,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $74.13. About 9,418 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 13,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 318,554 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.47 million, down from 332,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $82.82. About 169,585 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 23.39% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ARW’s profit will be $131.97M for 11.10 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Plc has invested 0.03% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Veritable LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 9,969 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 1,302 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 352 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Co holds 1.28% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 17,260 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 0.01% invested in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 352,695 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) for 10,231 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated invested in 0% or 49,633 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public accumulated 64,072 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 564 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 17,493 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 33,190 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 7,956 are owned by Riverhead Llc. Coastline Com has 4,620 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Burney reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond (LAG) by 17,109 shares to 107,520 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 40,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Value Etf.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 24.65 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foyston Gordon & Payne stated it has 12,800 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.43% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 341,687 shares. Moreover, Cypress Grp has 1.83% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 111,532 shares. St Germain D J Inc has 0.13% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 15,439 shares. Cove Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian Tru, California-based fund reported 171,055 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.33% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 30,783 shares. Bridges Inv Management has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Axa holds 280,696 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv accumulated 21,501 shares. Heritage Management holds 50,824 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.48% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability holds 199,419 shares or 2.95% of its portfolio.