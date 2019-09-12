Oarsman Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) by $484,120; As Global Pmts (GPN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Axiom International Investors Has Boosted Stake

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 3,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 17,753 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, down from 21,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 111,204 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – PUR Announces Expanded Line of Superior, Lead-Reducing Water Filtration Products; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 87,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 509,270 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.55 million, up from 421,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $168.37. About 1.55 million shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.62% or 20,088 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 140 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsrs Lp has invested 0.06% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Pinebridge LP owns 221 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 1.46 million shares stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 161,542 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,576 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Prns Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 210,200 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 18 shares. Intll Ltd Ca accumulated 13,389 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 0.3% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Fmr Ltd has 0.18% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 9.48 million shares. Homrich And Berg holds 1,531 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 40,451 shares to 19,660 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,458 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold HELE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 22.86 million shares or 6.02% less from 24.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 38,671 shares. 4,762 were reported by Amalgamated Savings Bank. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 6,400 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates reported 24,108 shares stake. Bb&T reported 6,013 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 16,961 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 6,826 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management invested 0.14% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 2,737 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank owns 0.02% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 3,341 shares. Kennedy Cap Management reported 0.09% stake. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $220.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens (NYSE:OI) by 49,098 shares to 292,064 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) by 32,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

