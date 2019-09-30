Oarsman Capital Has Boosted Its Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $503,321; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Headinvest Has Increased Position by $789,880 as Market Value Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) by 38.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 71,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The institutional investor held 256,532 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, up from 184,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 136,091 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 1.38M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 73,600 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 50,094 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,042 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 59,100 shares. Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 3,051 shares. Glazer Cap Limited Co has 495,892 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Schroder Invest Gru owns 2,000 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Co holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 13,034 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 370 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 171,426 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 116,110 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: What Is Quad Witching? – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills: Definitely Not At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Quad/Graphics to pay nearly $10M to resolve overseas bribery charges – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quad Sells Its Heavy-Duty Industrial Wood Crating Business Transpak to FCA Packaging – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood & Palmer holds 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,850 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital owns 47,627 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Winslow Asset accumulated 1,648 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Country Club Tru Na stated it has 51,623 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.07% or 88,803 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa has 4,061 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Kingfisher Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,945 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd accumulated 7,416 shares. Wespac Lc has invested 1.85% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baxter Bros holds 25,576 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.67M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nomura Asset Management reported 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Florida-based Sabal Comm has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60M and $353.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,635 shares to 123,815 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,434 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why United Technologies Stock Slumped 11% in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thyssenkrupp launches structured bidding process for elevator unit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Carrier names CFO to prepare for spinoff – South Florida Business Journal” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.