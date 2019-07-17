Oarsman Capital Has Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $482,380; Apple (AAPL) Holding Raised by Jacobs & Co

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon confirms new Fire TV Cube streaming device that could have Alexa built in. via @cnbctech; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 4,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,083 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58 million, up from 98,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REDUCING IPHONE ESTIMATES FURTHER TO REFLECT DEMAND DETERIORATION; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarl accumulated 4,810 shares. One Limited Co has invested 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nadler Grp Inc holds 0.93% or 1,647 shares. Sunbelt Secs stated it has 1,332 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 123,606 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt Inc has 12.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 800 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 678,132 shares. Oakmont has 59,139 shares for 14.83% of their portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capwealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,967 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amg National Trust Bancorp accumulated 0.48% or 4,341 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 816 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund owns 3.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,203 shares. Oakworth reported 0.64% stake.

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 11,322 shares to 5,286 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHG) by 14,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,189 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,385 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 30,123 shares. Pure Advisors Inc owns 22,829 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 160,833 shares. Sentinel Trust Lba accumulated 0.29% or 5,623 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 1.54 million shares. Mckinley Mgmt Lc Delaware holds 94,433 shares. Pacifica Invests Ltd Llc invested in 6,465 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Comerica National Bank reported 1.05 million shares. Security National Trust Communication stated it has 52,650 shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Barnett And Inc owns 1,874 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Co reported 28,600 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc holds 2.74% or 2.76 million shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 2,843 shares. Baillie Gifford And has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).