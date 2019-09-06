Oarsman Capital Decreased Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Position By $642,746; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Cut By $8.15 Million Its Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Holding

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) stake by 51.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 91,565 shares as Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 85,565 shares with $7.66 million value, down from 177,130 last quarter. Canadian National Railway Co now has $66.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.08. About 52,290 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased Modine Manufacturing (MOD) stake by 21.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 49,442 shares as Modine Manufacturing (MOD)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Oarsman Capital Inc holds 175,524 shares with $2.44 million value, down from 224,966 last quarter. Modine Manufacturing now has $516.40M valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 8,753 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 7.22% above currents $93.08 stock price. Canadian Railway had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $103 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Apergy Corp stake by 247,588 shares to 1.41 million valued at $57.94M in 2019Q1. It also upped Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 92,631 shares and now owns 145,680 shares. Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) was raised too.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN and Evergreen Extend Intermodal Agreement NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to St. John’s NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coal decline could cause $5B in lost revenue for railroads – Moody’s – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canadian National To Buy 220-Mile Line From CSX – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $919.85M for 18.18 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc owns 999,693 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 175,524 are owned by Oarsman Capital Inc. International Grp Inc holds 0% or 31,594 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.02% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Barclays Public Ltd Company has 22,064 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa stated it has 2.53% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability owns 951,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma invested in 0.71% or 956,954 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 1.63M are owned by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 20,205 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MOD’s profit will be $12.41M for 10.40 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $44,488 activity. 3,180 Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) shares with value of $44,488 were bought by Appel Dennis P.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Modine Innovation Tour Travels to St. Louis – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Modine Manufacturing has $1300 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 17.79% above currents $10.4 stock price. Modine Manufacturing had 5 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.